US Envoy Defends Israel-Hezbollah Truce, Rejects Buffer Zone as Unrealistic

Amos Hochstein, the US special envoy who brokered the Israel-Hezbollah cease-fire, dismissed calls for Israel to maintain a buffer zone in southern Lebanon, calling such ideas “fantasy.” His remarks followed criticism from former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who argued the absence of a buffer zone would allow Hezbollah to rebuild its border infrastructure.

In an interview with Israel’s Channel 12, Hochstein explained that a buffer zone would require Israeli occupation, which Lebanon would not accept. “If you choose to have a demilitarized zone, you are there as an occupier, not in agreement. That means Hezbollah could still attack from longer ranges,” he said.

The US-brokered cease-fire, which went into effect Wednesday, mandates the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) to replace Israeli troops in southern Lebanon within 60 days. Unlike the UN’s previous enforcement efforts, criticized for ineffectiveness, a new US-led monitoring committee with involvement from France and the UK will oversee compliance and address violations in real time.

Hochstein credited Israel’s recent military gains, including the elimination of top Hezbollah leaders and significant blows to the group’s infrastructure, as key to securing the deal. He also rejected reports that the US had threatened Israel with withheld weapons shipments or a UN veto to pressure acceptance.

The cease-fire has faced criticism within Israel, including from Prime Minister Netanyahu’s hardline supporters. Netanyahu’s office emphasized that the truce does not prevent military responses to Hezbollah violations and said IDF readiness remains high.