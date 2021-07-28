US Envoy for Yemen in Saudi Arabia to Discuss Cease-Fire

US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to meet with senior officials from the Saudi and Yemen governments in an effort to arrive at a cease-fire in Yemen. Lenderking was set to discuss the Houthi offensive on Marib, which is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and triggering instability elsewhere in the country, according to a statement from the US State Department.

Lenderking planned to “address the urgent need for efforts by the Republic of Yemen Government and Saudi Arabia to stabilize Yemen’s economy and to facilitate the timely import of fuel to northern Yemen, and the need for the Houthis to end their manipulation of fuel imports and prices inside of Yemen,” according to the statement. Lenderking also was scheduled to meet with representatives from the international community and the United Nations Office of the Special Envoy for Yemen “to discuss the importance of an inclusive peace process and a rapid appointment of a new UN envoy.”