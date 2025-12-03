US Envoy Ortagus, Regional Officials Meet To Bolster Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire 

Just over a year since the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, US envoy Morgan Ortagus is heading to Lebanon to participate in the “Cessation of Hostilities Implementation Mechanism,” comprised of representatives from the US, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Israel, France and Lebanon.

The aim of Ortagus and others, according to the pro-Hezbollah Lebanese Al-Akhbar news site, is to ensure strict compliance with the conditions of the truce after a year of intermittent airstrikes. Israeli officials say the strikes are intended to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding infrastructure and are a response to the terror group’s refusal to disarm.

Representing Israel at the meeting is Uri Resnick of the National Security Council, and former Lebanese Ambassador to the US Simon Karam will be attending on behalf of Beirut, Lebanese news station MTV reports.

“President Joseph Aoun has decided to appoint former ambassador Simon Karam to lead the Lebanese delegation,” presidency spokeswoman Najat Charafeddine says. The decision was in response to a US request and “after being informed that Israel agreed to include a non-military member in its delegation,” she adds.

Ortagus held consultations in Jerusalem on Monday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, during which Israeli officials briefed her on intelligence they say points to ongoing Hezbollah breaches of the ceasefire agreement.

As officials gather for the conference, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed Gil Reich, the acting National Security Council chief, to dispatch an envoy for talks with Lebanese economic officials, his office said.

The Prime Minister’s Office described the step as “an initial attempt to create a basis for a relationship and economic cooperation between Israel and Lebanon.”