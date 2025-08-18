US Envoy Presses Israel on Truce as Lebanon Moves to Disarm Hezbollah 

US envoy Tom Barrack on Sunday urged Israel to meet its obligations under the ceasefire that previously ended fighting with Hezbollah, following Lebanon’s recent move to begin dismantling the terror group’s arsenal.

The truce, reached in November, stipulated that only the Lebanese state would retain weapons and that Israeli forces would withdraw completely. Israel has nonetheless kept soldiers at five border positions it considers as strategically important.

Speaking in Beirut after meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Barrack said Lebanon has acted in good faith. “The Lebanese government has done their part. They’ve taken the first step. Now we need Israel to respond with that equal handshake,” he told reporters.

Lebanon’s decision to start disarming Hezbollah is seen as a significant move, given the group’s longstanding refusal to yield its weapons. Hezbollah has maintained that its arsenal is necessary to confront Israel, while Israeli officials view the group’s military power, backed by Iran, as an ongoing threat to national security.

Barrack’s remarks emphasize Washington’s push to keep the ceasefire intact by ensuring both parties comply. The November agreement ended hostilities, but disagreements remain over Hezbollah’s weapons and Israel’s limited troop deployment, leaving the future of the truce in question.