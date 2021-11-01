Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

US Flies Bomber Over Strategic Maritime Straits in Middle East
B-1B Lancer (Pixabay)
News Updates
air force
fighter jets

US Flies Bomber Over Strategic Maritime Straits in Middle East

The Media Line Staff
11/01/2021

The US Air Force said it flew a B-1B bomber over strategic maritime straits in the Middle East with allies, including Israel, in an apparent show of force to Iran as is delays in rejoining the nuclear deal it signed with the world powers. The B-1B bomber flew on Saturday over the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, all areas where attacks blamed on Iran have taken place in recent years. Iran has denied the attacks.

The bomber flew through the area on Saturday alongside fighter jets in Bahrain, Egypt, Israel and Saudi Arabia. Iran did not acknowledge the flyover.

