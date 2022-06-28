US Forces Kill Senior Leader of Al-Qaida-Linked Group in Syria

United States military forces killed a senior leader of a terror organization aligned with Al-Qaida. US Central Command forces targeted Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, a senior leader of Hurras al-Din in an airstrike in Idlib province in Syria on Monday, CENTCOM said in a statement. Abu Hamzah al Yemeni was traveling alone on a motorcycle at the time of the strike, according to the statement. An initial review indicated that there were no civilian casualties, CENTCOM also said.

“Violent extremist organizations, including Al-Qaida-aligned organizations such as Hurras al-Din, continue to present a threat to America and our allies. Al-Qaida-aligned militants use Syria as a safe haven to coordinate with their external affiliates and plan operations outside of Syria. The removal of this senior leader will disrupt Al-Qaida’s ability to carry out attacks against U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians around the world,” the CENTCOM statement said.