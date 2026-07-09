US Hits 90 Iranian Targets as Tehran Claims Attacks on Gulf Bases 

US forces struck Iranian military targets overnight into Thursday after President Donald Trump warned of further action over Iran’s alleged threats to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran responded with attacks it said targeted American military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

By Thursday morning, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had completed another round of strikes against Iran, describing the operation as intended to further reduce Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping and civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM said about 90 military targets were struck overnight, roughly 10 more than during the previous night’s operation. The targets included air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, maritime capabilities and military logistics infrastructure along Iran’s coastline.

Earlier, the Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for attacks on two US bases in Kuwait and two more in Bahrain.

Hours before that announcement, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry reported two rounds of sirens overnight. In neighboring Kuwait, the Defense Ministry said it was “dealing with Iranian drones and missiles” after warning sirens sounded. .

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X that “The Strait of Hormuz will open only by Iranian agreement, not by American threats.”

As the strikes unfolded, President Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that “the Iranians are sick people. I’m number one on their list.” He added: “We’re going to win this very quickly. We’ve already won militarily and they desperately want to make a deal. They called me a short time ago, but I don’t know if they deserve a deal. We hit them hard, we’re hitting them 20 times harder than they hit us. This is retaliation for last night.”

A US official told CNN that “the ceasefire with Iran is over, at least temporarily.” President Trump separately wrote on Truth Social that the strikes were “revenge for yesterday’s bombing of ships by Iran. If this happens again – the situation will get much worse!”