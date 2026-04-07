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US Hits Air Defenses on Iran’s Kharg Island
Kharg Island, located in the Persian Gulf off the coast of Iran. (Orbital Horizon/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

US Hits Air Defenses on Iran’s Kharg Island

The Media Line Staff
04/07/2026

The United States carried out strikes on air defense systems on Iran’s Kharg Island on Tuesday, a US official confirmed to Walla.

Explosions were reported on the island earlier Tuesday afternoon following the airstrikes, according to local media.

Fox News reported that dozens of strikes were conducted within hours on what it described as the “oil island” of Kharg. Targets included bunkers, a radar station, and weapons storage facilities. A senior American official told the network that docking piers were not intentionally targeted and would have been struck only if Iranian forces had launched attacks from their vicinity.

On March 13, 2026, the United States carried out a large-scale airstrike on Iran’s Kharg Island, a key hub for the country’s oil exports. The operation targeted more than 90 Iranian military sites, including missile storage bunkers and naval mine facilities, in what US Central Command described as a “large-scale precision strike.”

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Kharg Island handles up to 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports, making it a strategic target.

President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum warning Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face major US strikes targeting infrastructure, including bridges and power plants, by Tuesday. He said attacks could begin rapidly, adding the country could be “taken out in one night.”

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