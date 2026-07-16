US Hits Civilian Infrastructure With Strike on Iran Bridge

The United States struck a bridge connecting Bandar Abbas and Shiraz on Thursday. Tasnim reported that the strike hit the Bandar Abbas-Kahorstan-Shiraz bridge, causing power outages in the Kahorstan area. Kan News also reported the attack.

The bridge strike came days after President Donald Trump publicly warned that Iranian infrastructure could become a target if Tehran failed to resume negotiations with Washington.

Speaking during an interview on Fox News, Trump said the United States would broaden its target list if diplomacy failed.

“Next week it gets really bad for them,” President Trump said. “We’re going to knock out all their power plants. We’re going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate.”

He also said energy facilities remained under consideration: “I’ll save the energy targets for last, but ultimately we’ll hit energy targets.”

According to President Trump, US negotiators told their Iranian counterparts on Tuesday evening that Tehran should return to negotiations.

“They better make a deal, or you’re not going to have anything left,” he said.

Iran responded with fresh warnings directed at the region’s energy infrastructure. An adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, “We will destroy the entire energy supply chain in the region.”

Separately, a report said Iran has instructed the Houthis to close the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait if the United States attacks Iran’s electricity grid.