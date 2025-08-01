US Imposes 15% Tariff on Israeli Goods Under Trump Trade Order

The White House announced Thursday that Israeli products entering the United States will now face a 15 percent tariff, part of a sweeping directive signed by President Donald Trump aimed at revising international trade rules.

The executive order establishes new tariff rates on dozens of countries; a move the administration says is intended to boost American industries and reduce dependence on foreign imports.

Under the plan, some nations will see sharply higher penalties. Imports from Syria are subject to duties of up to 41 percent, while South Africa faces a 30 percent rate. Canadian exports, which had previously carried a 25 percent tariff, will now be taxed at 35 percent.

Trump has argued that the new framework levels the playing field for US companies competing in global markets. The administration has emphasized that the policy is designed to encourage domestic production while pressuring other governments to negotiate what it calls “fairer trade agreements.”

The tariffs represent one of the broadest trade measures enacted during Trump’s presidency, signaling Washington’s continued willingness to use economic leverage against allies and adversaries alike in reshaping the global marketplace.