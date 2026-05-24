US Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard Resigns, Citing Husband’s Struggle With Bone Cancer

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard resigned Friday, telling President Donald Trump she was stepping down to care for her husband, Abraham, after he was diagnosed with an “extremely rare form of bone cancer.”

Gabbard informed President Trump of her decision during a meeting in the Oval Office on Friday. Her final day in the administration is expected to be June 30.

Fox News Digital reported that it obtained Gabbard’s resignation letter, in which she thanked the president for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence over the last year and a half.

“Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026,” Gabbard wrote. “My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer.”

She said her husband “faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months.”

“At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle,” she wrote.

President Trump later responded on Truth Social, writing, “Unfortunately, after having done a great job, Tulsi Gabbard will be leaving the Administration on June 30th.”

During her tenure, Gabbard reduced the size of the agency by dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion programs and implementing additional cuts.

She also declassified more than 500,000 pages of government records, including files connected to the Trump-Russia investigation and the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy.

Gabbard’s non-interventionist foreign policy positions drew renewed attention after President Trump authorized strikes on Iran.

She faced criticism from Democrats over what they described as inconsistencies between White House statements and intelligence assessments concerning Iran’s nuclear enrichment capabilities.

In March 2025 testimony, Gabbard stated that Iran was not actively building a nuclear weapon.

“I don’t care what she said,” President Trump told reporters at the time. “I think they were very close to having a weapon.”