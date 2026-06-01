US Intelligence: Iran’s Restored Entry to 18 Missile Sites ‘Exceeded All Timelines’ for Reconstitution

Iran has regained access to most of the underground missile facilities targeted by Israeli and US airstrikes during the war, with satellite imagery reviewed by CNN showing that crews have reopened the majority of tunnel entrances damaged during the campaign.

The assessment, based on satellite imagery examined by experts for CNN, found that 50 of the 69 tunnel entrances identified at 18 underground missile complexes have been restored to operational access. The report said Iranian crews relied on basic construction equipment, including bulldozers and dump trucks, to remove debris and reopen routes into the sites.

US intelligence sources cited by CNN said Iran has “exceeded all timelines” for reconstitution following the strikes. Experts referenced in the report estimated that roughly 1,000 missiles remain stored deep within underground facilities.

Speaking to CNN, Sam Lair, a research associate at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies who specializes in Iran’s missile program, said Tehran would retain the ability to launch missiles if hostilities resume. According to Lair, Iran can continue conducting missile operations as long as it maintains launch crews and functioning launch systems, even if manufacturing activity has been disrupted, because significant missile stockpiles remain available.

The underground facilities examined in the analysis are part of Iran’s broader network of fortified missile installations. According to CNN, many of the entrances had been rendered inaccessible during weeks of Israeli and US strikes that targeted access roads and tunnel openings.

Experts cited by the network said the findings highlight the difficulty of eliminating Iran’s underground missile capability by focusing on tunnel entrances alone. The report indicated that while military strikes can damage infrastructure and affect production, they do not necessarily prevent access to missiles already stored underground.