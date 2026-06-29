US, Iran Agree To Halt Attacks and Resume Hormuz Talks in Doha

The United States and Iran agreed to stop recent attacks in the Gulf and resume talks Tuesday in Doha, Qatar, after days of strikes and counterstrikes threatened to collapse an interim deal aimed at keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, a US official said.

The talks are expected to focus on the strategic waterway, one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes, after Tehran and Washington accused each other of violating a June 17 memorandum of understanding. Axios first reported the pause in hostilities and the planned Doha meeting, citing US officials.

“Technical talks are slated to continue on all areas of the MOU. Both sides will stand down for now, and vessels can move freely,” the US official said, referring to the agreement that reopened the strait to commercial traffic.

The latest escalation followed a strike on a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz and renewed US military action against Iranian targets. Iran then launched missiles and drones at US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain. A US official said there were no reported American casualties or major damage to US sites, while Kuwaiti authorities said two ballistic missiles were intercepted.

President Donald Trump had warned shortly before reports of the renewed talks that the US could resume wider military action if Iran failed to honor the deal.

“There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started,” President Trump wrote on social media.

“If that happens, the Islamic Republic ‌of Iran ⁠will no longer exist!” he added.

The June 17 memorandum was intended to extend a fragile ceasefire, reopen Hormuz, and allow negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program and regional security arrangements. The US also eased restrictions on Iranian oil sales as part of the diplomatic track, while Iran committed to allowing free transit through Hormuz and permitting International Atomic Energy Agency inspections.

The dispute has widened beyond the Gulf. Israel said Sunday that it had struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, while Iran has said fighting in Lebanon must stop for the broader agreement to survive.