Fighting between the United States and Iran resumed after Washington reimposed sanctions on Iranian oil in response to Tehran’s attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, triggering a new exchange of military strikes, missile attacks and escalating threats from both sides.

Iran declared Wednesday that the memorandum of understanding with the United States had effectively collapsed, accusing Washington of violating the agreement through renewed military action and the cancellation of sanctions relief. Tehran also cited what it described as violations in the Strait of Hormuz and continued Israeli military operations in Lebanon, warning that its forces would strike “the source of aggression” against Iranian territory.

The renewed confrontation spread across the Gulf as Iran launched missile and drone attacks against US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait. The Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for strikes on 85 American military sites, while Kuwait condemned the attacks as a violation of its sovereignty and said it reserved the right to defend itself. Bahrain activated air raid sirens as explosions were reported, and the United Arab Emirates accused Tehran of undermining efforts to restore regional stability.

Iranian officials also said they had shot down a US MQ-9 drone over Hormozgan in Bushehr province. Mohsen Rezaee, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said President Donald Trump intended to carry out additional strikes and declared that Iran was “fully prepared.” Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on X that, “The era of bullying and extortion has ended. It leads nowhere. We will not fold.”

The United States responded with a broad military operation. US Central Command said it struck more than 80 targets late on Tuesday using precision-guided munitions, including air defense systems, command-and-control networks, coastal radar installations, anti-ship missile capabilities and more than 60 Revolutionary Guard boats operating in and around the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM said the operation was launched in response to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels and warned that American forces remained prepared to respond to additional violations of the agreement.

US officials told Reuters and AP on Tuesday that the campaign targeted air defense systems, missile batteries, drone launch sites, coastal tracking systems and port facilities, and was expected to continue for hours. A separate US official told CNN the operation was intended as punishment rather than a proportional response.

Iranian media reported explosions and strikes at multiple locations, including Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Qeshm Island, Kharg Island and Bushehr. Reports said civilian docks, fishing boats, communications infrastructure and other sites were hit, while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian returned from Iraq after attending funeral ceremonies for the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iranian authorities repeatedly accused Washington of violating the memorandum of understanding and warned they would take “decisive steps” to defend the country’s interests and national security.

The latest escalation followed Washington’s decision Tuesday to revoke the license permitting Iranian oil sales after attacks on at least three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian leaders rejected the move, insisting they had complied with the memorandum of understanding and warning that the United States would bear responsibility for the consequences. Razee also accused Washington of seeking to derail negotiations, setting the stage for the renewed military confrontation that followed.