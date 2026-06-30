US, Iran Give Conflicting Accounts of Reported Doha Talks

US and Iranian officials offered conflicting accounts over whether a high-level meeting would take place in Doha on Tuesday to discuss implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed earlier this month to end the regional conflict.

President Donald Trump announced the proposed talks in a Truth Social post on Monday, writing, “Iran has requested a meeting. It will take place tomorrow in Doha!” White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt later told Fox News that the administration planned to send President Trump’s senior envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to attend what she described as “high-level” meetings in the Qatari capital.

Iran, however, publicly rejected the US account, saying no such discussions were scheduled.

“No technical meetings of the working groups are planned for this week,” Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said, according to Iranian state television, referring to the Iranian week ending on Friday.

Qatar has served as a mediator in negotiations between Washington and Tehran alongside Pakistan as the two sides seek to end the war in the Middle East. The latest round of talks took place in Switzerland on June 21 and included delegations from the United States, Iran, Qatar, and Pakistan.

The disagreement over the reported Doha meeting followed renewed fighting in the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend. An Iranian attack on commercial vessels prompted US retaliatory strikes, followed by additional Iranian military action. The exchange disrupted maritime traffic through the strategic waterway, prompting shipping companies to slow operations and reassess security risks. Washington and Tehran later agreed to halt the attacks and resume negotiations.