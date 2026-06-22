US, Iran Launch 60-Day Negotiation Framework Under Islamabad Memorandum

The United States and Iran have agreed to a 60-day framework to reach a comprehensive agreement, following the first round of high-level discussions under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Bürgenstock, Switzerland.

Pakistan and Qatar, which are facilitating the dialogue, said the talks took place in a “positive and constructive environment,” with both sides making progress toward further negotiations.

A joint statement issued by Pakistan and Qatar on Monday morning said that the first session of high-level talks had concluded. The statement said the “High-Level Committee had agreed on a roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement within 60 days, paving the way for immediate technical talks.”

It added that the parties had also agreed to establish a communication channel during the period outlined in the memorandum to prevent incidents and misunderstandings, particularly to facilitate the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

The statement further said that the sides agreed to establish a de-confliction cell between the parties and Lebanon, facilitated by the mediators, to ensure compliance with the memorandum’s terms regarding the termination of military operations. It said technical discussions would continue throughout the week at the Bürgenstock resort on all outstanding issues.

According to the statement, the parties agreed to establish a high-level committee to provide political oversight of the mediation process.

It said chief negotiators would regularly report to the committee, while working groups would focus on nuclear matters, sanctions, monitoring, dispute resolution, and other areas to ensure the memorandum’s implementation.

Pakistan and Qatar reiterated their commitment to ensuring that negotiations proceed in a constructive environment with the objective of reaching a final deal.

The mediating countries also expressed appreciation to the United States and Iran for their commitment to diplomacy and a peaceful resolution, while thanking other countries for their support and contribution to the ongoing negotiations.

Meanwhile, the Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, retweeted the joint statement and commented that “tireless Pakistani and Qatari mediation has delivered major progress to end Lebanon War. Oil and petrochemical exports are waived, blockade lifted, some frozen assets released, and major reconstruction & development plan launched for Iran.”