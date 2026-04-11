US, Iran Open High-Stakes Islamabad Talks With Key Disputes Unresolved

High-stakes peace talks between the United States and Iran began Saturday in Pakistan’s capital, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif holding separate meetings with both delegations in an effort to reinforce Pakistan’s central role as mediator.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Sharif met US Vice President JD Vance to discuss the parameters of the ongoing ceasefire and the broader diplomatic process. Vance was accompanied by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner, while the Pakistani side included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Earlier, Sharif also held a separate meeting with the Iranian delegation. Officials described the engagements as part of initial consultations aimed at structuring the sequence and format of the negotiations.

No details have been released from the meeting with Iranian officials. However, sources said the interaction is expected to play a key role in shaping the framework of the US-Iran talks.

The negotiations mark one of the most significant diplomatic engagements between Washington and Tehran in decades, as both sides attempt to stabilize a fragile two-week ceasefire and explore the contours of a longer-term settlement.

The process is being conducted in phases, beginning with separate high-level engagements before shifting toward direct or indirect US-Iran discussions.

The Iranian delegation, led by Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, arrived in Islamabad on Friday night and was received by Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, highlighting Islamabad’s facilitation role.

The delegation includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Central Bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, and senior parliamentary members. Iran is expected to present a 10-point framework covering sanctions relief, nuclear and missile restrictions, the role of regional proxy groups, and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Ahead of the talks, Vance expressed cautious optimism but stressed that Washington expects concrete, good-faith engagement under directives from President Donald Trump. The US is seeking limits on Iran’s nuclear program, constraints on regional proxy activity, and stability in key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian officials have signaled that progress may depend on key preconditions, including the unfreezing of assets and developments related to Lebanon.

A US official has denied reports that Washington agreed to unfreeze Iranian assets prior to the talks, according to BBC Persian. Earlier, Reuters, citing an Iranian source, reported that the US had shown willingness to release frozen Iranian funds before the negotiations, linking the move to maritime security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz.

Ghalibaf had previously called for the unfreezing of assets as a prerequisite for engagement and also demanded a ceasefire in Lebanon ahead of the Islamabad meetings.

Despite the launch of talks, major obstacles remain. Deep mistrust, competing preconditions and wide gaps in negotiating positions are expected to slow progress, with analysts cautioning that the process is likely to extend over multiple rounds rather than produce an immediate breakthrough.