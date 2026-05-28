US, Iran Reach Ceasefire and Nuclear Talks Agreement Awaiting Trump’s Approval

US and Iranian representatives reached preliminary understandings on a proposed 60-day memorandum intended to extend the ceasefire and begin negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program, according to CNN, though President Donald Trump has not yet approved the arrangement.

The proposal under discussion would temporarily continue the ceasefire, reopen the Strait of Hormuz to unrestricted shipping traffic, and launch broader negotiations focused on Iran’s nuclear activities.

According to Axios, the arrangement would also include an Iranian declaration that it would not pursue nuclear weapons, alongside future talks concerning sanctions relief and access to frozen Iranian assets.

Iranian officials requested access to $24 billion in frozen funds as part of the initial agreement, with half of the amount to be transferred immediately after the signing.

US sources cautioned that progress in the negotiations could quickly collapse if President Trump decides against approving the framework. CNN also reported that the president has faced pressure from members of his own party and from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to support an agreement that would reduce pressure on Iran.

President Trump publicly expressed reservations about the emerging framework during remarks on Wednesday at the White House. Speaking during a Cabinet meeting, the president said, “We are not happy” with the agreement reached so far. He added, “Either it happens, or we’ll just have to finish the job.”

He later received a briefing on the proposed arrangement and asked for additional time before deciding whether to approve it. “The president informed the mediators that he wants a few days to consider it,” one American official told Axios.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated Israeli concerns regarding Iran’s nuclear activities during remarks on Thursday at Midreshet Ein Prat. “Now we still need to finish the job,” he said.