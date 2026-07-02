US, Israel Sign Agreement for Permanent Embassy Site in Jerusalem

The United States and Israel signed an agreement Wednesday allocating land for the permanent US Embassy compound in Jerusalem, marking the start of the embassy’s transition from its current location to a permanent site in the city.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar signed the agreement at Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The move advances the diplomatic process that began with President Donald Trump’s December 2017 decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocate the US Embassy there.

Huckabee described the agreement as another milestone in bilateral relations, saying it strengthens the American presence in Jerusalem and reflects the close partnership between the two countries.

“Today is another historic day for the US-Israel relationship as the US receives the property that will be the future home of the new US Embassy complex,” Huckabee said, adding that the project would deepen and expand the US presence in “Jerusalem – the eternal capital of Israel.”

He said the United States plans to build “a magnificent and beautiful new US Embassy complex” and said the decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital was based on US law and “the deep, historic connection of the Jewish people to their eternal capital that goes back thousands of years.” Huckabee also noted that the agreement comes on the eve of America’s 250th anniversary.

Sa’ar called the agreement another step in the alliance between the two countries and said President Trump’s decision to move the embassy was “an act of historic justice.” He said the new agreement permanently reinforces that decision.

The foreign minister said the accord extends beyond a real estate transaction, describing it as “a recognition of history and a declaration of our shared future.” He also called Israel “the United States’ most important strategic asset in the Middle East,” adding that the two countries are indispensable to one another.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon said the agreement turns President Trump’s decision to move the embassy into a permanent reality.

“President Trump’s historic decision is officially turning from paper into stone,” Leon said. He thanked President Trump, Huckabee and Sa’ar for advancing the project, adding that “Jerusalem has always been our eternal capital.”