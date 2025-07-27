US, Israel, Syria to Hold Rare Security Talks Following Violence in As-Suwayda

The United States is preparing to host a high-level security meeting next Thursday that will bring together senior officials from the US, Israel, and Syria to address mounting tensions in southern Syria, sources told The Media Line.

According to Syrian security sources, the closed-door meeting is expected to be held in a European capital, with tight secrecy surrounding its agenda and the identities of participants. What is confirmed, however, is that top diplomatic and security officials from all three sides will attend.

The goal of the meeting is to reach new security understandings following recent unrest in As-Suwayda province and growing concern over Iranian military activity near the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. The rare gathering marks a potential shift in regional dynamics, as there have been no official diplomatic relations between Washington and Damascus for more than a decade.

Security instability in southern Syria has escalated in recent weeks. As-Suwayda province has seen protests, armed clashes, and mounting friction between local groups and forces loyal to the Syrian regime. These events have led to casualties and deepened distrust between residents and the central government.

At the same time, Israeli and US officials have grown increasingly alarmed by reports of Iran-backed militias attempting to entrench military infrastructure near the Golan Heights, an area Israel considers critical to its national security.

Diplomatic sources said the talks will focus on de-escalation mechanisms, troop deployment arrangements, and measures to limit Iranian influence in the south. The US is expected to present proposals for managing humanitarian aid and restoring crossline assistance in the conflict zone.

Israel has reportedly shown strong interest in participating, motivated by its desire to prevent a permanent Iranian military presence along its northern frontier. Damascus, in contrast, is expected to emphasize Syrian sovereignty and insist on the removal of any unauthorized foreign forces.

Dr. Mazen al-Homsi, a Syrian affairs researcher at the East Policy Center, told The Media Line, “Although the meeting appears to be about security, it holds significant political implications—especially if it leads to reopening communication channels between Damascus and Washington, even indirectly.”

He added, “The recent events in As-Suwayda highlighted the fragile grip of the regime over some areas, which could open the door for international actors to push for new understandings that may redraw lines of influence in the south.”

International relations analyst Elie Nader described the talks as “a tactical shift in Washington’s approach to Syria focused on managing stability rather than enforcing dramatic change.”

“The United States is looking to reshuffle the deck in the south in a way that aligns with mutual security interests with Israel, without direct military involvement or granting full political legitimacy to the Syrian regime,” Nader said. “The ball is now in Damascus’ court, which may view these talks as a chance to consolidate its presence, provided they don’t threaten its alignment with Tehran.”

Despite the significance of the talks, the likelihood of concrete results will depend on whether all parties are willing to compromise. Analysts suggest that the mere act of bringing US, Israeli, and Syrian officials to the same table—even informally—signals a shared understanding of the risks of further escalation and the need for temporary agreements to preserve relative stability in the south.