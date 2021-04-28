US, Israeli Officials Discuss Iran Nuclear Threat in DC Meeting

US and Israeli officials met in Washington to discuss Israel’s concerns over Iran’s nuclear program and US talks with Iran to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

The meeting on Tuesday at the Israeli embassy in Washington was held between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Israel’s National Security Council chairman Meir Ben-Shabbat.

“The United States and Israel agreed on the significant threat posed by Iran’s aggressive behavior in the region, and US officials underscored President Biden’s unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself,” according to a statement issued by the White House.

The Unites States and Israel also agreed to set up a bilateral strategic group for cooperation in the effort to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. The group will “focus particular attention on the growing threat of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Precision Guided Missiles produced by Iran and provided to its proxies in the Middle East Region,” according to the White House.

The meeting also was attended by Israeli Ambassador to the US Gilad Erdan; Biden nominee for Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf; and National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk.

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi canceled his trip to Washington this week due to increased tension on Israel’s border with Gaza.