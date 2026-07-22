US, Jordan Sign Reciprocal Trade Agreement, Cap Tariffs at 10% 

Jordan and the United States signed a reciprocal trade agreement in Washington on Tuesday, seeking to deepen commercial ties as both governments promote trade and investment as a pillar of their long-standing strategic partnership.

The agreement was signed by Jordanian Industry, Trade and Supply Minister Yarub Qudah and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Jordan’s state-run Petra news agency reported. It follows nearly a year of consultations and supplements the US-Jordan Free Trade Agreement, which entered into force in 2001.

Under the new arrangement, the United States will cap reciprocal tariffs on imports from Jordan at 10% and provide enhanced preferential access to the US market for Jordan’s textile and apparel sector, according to Petra. Jordanian officials said the provisions are intended to support exports, particularly garments and textiles, which remain among the country’s principal exports to the United States.

In exchange, Jordan will continue duty-free treatment for US goods under the existing free-trade framework and will remove non-tariff barriers that restrict market access for American exporters. The White House said the agreement would open further opportunities for US industries, including agricultural producers and vehicle manufacturers.

The two sides also agreed to pursue work on customs modernization, labor and environmental enforcement, intellectual property protection, and fair trade practices, Petra said. The agreement includes a digital trade component: Jordan committed not to levy taxes or tariffs on digital services and backed the World Trade Organization’s moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmissions.

Jordan’s exports to the United States totaled 595 million Jordanian dinars, about $839 million, in the first four months of 2026, led by garments, textiles, jewelry, machinery, electrical equipment and pharmaceuticals, Petra reported. The governments said they would continue talks on services and investment, indicating that the agreement may be a step toward broader economic cooperation.