US Launches $150 Million Zipline Initiative To Expand Medical Drone Deliveries Across Africa 

The United States has launched a major health-delivery initiative in Africa, approving a three-year, $150 million package for Zipline, the American company known for using autonomous drones to move medical supplies to hard-to-reach communities. The funding, confirmed by the State Department, will support large-scale expansions in Rwanda, Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and Côte d’Ivoire.

The decision marks one of Washington’s first major global-health commitments since a revised health strategy was released under President Donald Trump. Officials involved in the rollout describe the partnership with Zipline as the clearest example of the new model they intend to replicate, placing more responsibility on private-sector capabilities and tying payments directly to results.

Zipline has been operating in Africa for almost a decade, beginning with blood and vaccine deliveries in Rwanda. The new grant is expected to dramatically raise its daily capacity and increase the number of clinics, remote posts, and rural households that can receive urgently needed supplies within minutes. The company’s Africa chief, Caitlin Burton, told Devex the service is designed to close longstanding gaps that have kept health systems from reaching most citizens. “The health systems don’t serve most people well. That’s not fair, and it’s not solvable with the technology you have,” she said, adding that no amount of new roads, electricity upgrades, or equipment purchases can address every weakness in the chain.

The US package introduces a performance-based model that requires participating governments to sign service contracts and maintain their own logistics payments, which could total roughly $400 million across the region.

Company executives declare Zipline’s system has proven more efficient than traditional aid channels, noting that with past US cuts, deliveries often moved more smoothly than under older, bulk-procurement programs. Officials in Rwanda, Ghana, and Nigeria have already signaled plans to expand service areas well beyond major cities, though analysts warn that long-term success will depend on the ability of national governments to shoulder sustained financial obligations.