US Launches New Strikes on Iran Over Strait of Hormuz Shipping Attacks  

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Wednesday that American forces have resumed strikes against Iran, saying the operation is intended to further reduce Tehran’s ability to threaten shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 8, 2026

In a post on X, CENTCOM said: “At the direction of the Commander in Chief, US Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.”

The statement added: “The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway.”

Iranian media also reported renewed military activity. Mehr reported hearing explosions near the city of Bandar Abbas, close to the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest US military action follows comments by President Donald Trump at the NATO Summit, where he indicated additional strikes against Iran were possible.

“We hit them very hard last night, very probably hit them hard again tonight,” Trump said. “They’ve been the bully of the Middle East, and they’re not the bully anymore.”

The renewed strikes come after fighting between Iran and the United States on Tuesday. The clashes followed Washington’s reimposition of sanctions on Iran after three vessels were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.