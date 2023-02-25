US Law Enforcement on Alert on Nazi ‘Day of Hate’ Against Jews

Law enforcement officers in multiple locations in the United States were on alert Saturday, which American neo-Nazi groups had called a “National Day of Hate” against Jewish people and organizations.

The move, reminiscent of the centuries of pogroms against Jews in Europe, saw police numbers bolstered in New York, New Jersey, Illinois and Florida, among others.

The Counter Extremism Project (CEP) said that it based on its monitoring of the Telegram instant messaging service, “the participants are identified as the National Socialist Movement, two regional active club chapters in Iowa and California, and a small New York-based group.”

There were no specific threats of violence identified against Jews, New York, Illinois, and Florida officials said. But the threat has caused concern among American Jewish communities, who have experienced an uptick in antisemitic attacks in recent years.

New York Attorney General Letitia James stated that the state had a zero tolerance stance on any attacks on Jews.

“Let me be clear: New York will not stand for a single day, hour, or minute of hate against our communities. Support our Jewish neighbors, stay vigilant, and report anything suspicious,” James wrote on Twitter,

Israeli Ambassador to the US Mike Herzog also took to Twitter to lambast the move.

How can it be that less than a century after the Holocaust, a Neo-Nazi group in the U.S. calls for a National Day of Hate against the Jews – and there’s no uproar? Have we learned nothing? Have we forgotten that words lead to actions? I pray for a peaceful Shabbat for everyone,” Herzog wrote.