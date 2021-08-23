US-Led Coalition Forces in Syria Shoot Down Drone, Said To Be Iranian

A fighter jet that is part of the US-led coalition in Syria shot down a drone in eastern Syria. The unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down on Saturday because it was determined to be a threat, Reuters reported, citing a US Army official. There are 900 US troops deployed in eastern Syria. The drone is reported by Fox News to be Iranian.

Israel has said in the past that it has shot down Iranian suicide drones over its territory that originated in Syria or Gaza. US troops and diplomatic missions in Syria and Iraq have come under rocket and drone attacks in recent months.