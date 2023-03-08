Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Levies New Sanctions Against Iran Over Violence Against Women
People rally in New York against the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the United Nations General Assembly, held in the international body's headquarters in the city, Sept. 20, 2022. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran
anti-government protests
violence against women
International Women’s Day
sanctions

US Levies New Sanctions Against Iran Over Violence Against Women

Uri Cohen
03/08/2023

The United States has levied new sanctions on Iran over it violence against the women and girls who are participating in ongoing anti-government protests. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the new sanctions on Wednesday, as the US marked International Women’s Day.

The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in a statement said that the Iranian’s sanctioned include two senior officials in Iran’s prison system who have been responsible for serious human rights abuses against women and girls, the top commander of the Iranian army and a high-ranking leader in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as well as an Iranian official who was central to the regime’s efforts to block internet access. In addition, OFAC isaid it would sanction three Iranian companies and their leadership for enabling the violent repression by the Iranian Law Enforcement Forces   of peaceful protestors, including many women and girls.

“The United States, along with our partners and allies, stand with the women of Iran, who advocate for fundamental freedoms in the face of a brutal regime that treats women as second-class citizens and attempts to suppress their voices by any means,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. “We will continue to take action against the regime, which perpetuates abuse and violence against its own citizens—especially women and girls.”

The protests led by women and girls were sparked in September by the death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Masha Amini while in the custody of the modesty police for wearing her hijab improperly.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.