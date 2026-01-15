Donate
US Lowers Qatar Base Security Rating as Washington Signals De-escalation With Iran
Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar as photographed in 2004. (Scott Reed/US Department of Defense)

US Lowers Qatar Base Security Rating as Washington Signals De-escalation With Iran

The Media Line Staff
01/15/2026

The US appeared to dial back a short-lived security escalation at its largest Middle East air base in Qatar on Thursday, a shift that coincided with new signaling aimed at lowering the temperature with Iran.​

According to a Reuters report, two diplomatic sources said some personnel who had been told to depart Al Udeid Air Base were later cleared to return, and a separate source said aircraft that had been repositioned from the base were beginning to return as well. Reuters said those movements reflected a decision to lower the base’s security warning level after it had been raised the previous day. The US embassy in Doha did not immediately comment.

The adjustment follows earlier precautionary moves taken amid concerns about regional spillover. Qatar said the steps at the US-run base were part of broader efforts to safeguard residents and protect critical infrastructure and military facilities, and that further updates would be communicated through official channels.

At the same time, Al Jazeera reported that President Donald Trump informed Tehran he does not intend to authorize strikes against Iran “at this stage” and that he is not interested in war. The report cited Iran’s envoy to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, who said he received an indication overnight that Trump had communicated this message to the Islamic Republic. Moghadam also said Trump asked Iran to refrain from attacking “US interests” in the region.

