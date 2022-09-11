US Marks 21st Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks

The 21st anniversary of the terror attacks on sites in the United States by hijacked planes on September 11, 2001 will be commemorated on Sunday in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania. The attacks launched by Al-Qaida conspirators killed nearly 3,000 people at the World Trade Center, The Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.

As part of the commemoration ceremonies, US President Joe Biden will speak at the Pentagon in Washington; Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff will visit the National Sept. 11 Memorial in New York; and First Lady Jill Biden will speak in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the hijacked planes crashed after passengers and crew members tried to storm the cockpit after realizing the hijackers were headed for Washington.

Communities throughout the US are marking the day with candlelight vigils, interfaith services and other commemorations.