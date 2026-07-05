US Marks 250th Anniversary With Landmark Illuminations Across Pakistan

On the occasion of the 250th anniversary of American independence, the US Embassy in Islamabad and the US Consulate General in Lahore have brought the spirit of Freedom 250 to two of Pakistan’s most iconic cities, highlighting the cultural and political connections between the United States and Pakistan.

As part of the celebrations, the US Embassy illuminated the Pakistan National Monument in the colors of the American flag from July 1 through July 5, 2026.

The illumination was carried out as a gesture of friendship and in close coordination with Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Capital Development Authority.

Throughout the five-day commemoration, red, white, and blue lights also illuminated Globe Chowk on Constitution Avenue.

In Lahore, the US Mission to Pakistan coordinated the illumination of the iconic Alamgiri Gate and Picture Wall at Lahore Fort, as well as the Quaid-e-Azam Library and the National Institute of Technology.

These illuminations are part of the US Mission to Pakistan’s Freedom 250 campaign, the United States’ year-long global initiative to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

The campaign offers a unique opportunity to celebrate this milestone alongside friends and partners who have shared in America’s journey.

The US Embassy stated that these illuminations honor the enduring values of freedom, democracy, and opportunity that continue to strengthen the US-Pakistan relationship.

Anchored in expanding trade and investment, a growing partnership in critical minerals, economic development, and regional peace, the bilateral relationship continues to evolve in ways that benefit both nations.

Chargé d’affaires Natalie Baker highlighted the importance of the occasion in a media note issued by the US Embassy.

“It is a chance to strengthen our institutions, reaffirm our leadership, and build partnerships rooted in mutual respect and reciprocity,” said Chargé d’affaires Baker.

“With Pakistan, we are building on sovereignty, strength, and shared prosperity, translating mutual respect and aligned interests into real results. As we step into this next chapter, America moves forward with confidence in our values and a clear sense of purpose, committed to a partnership that delivers lasting security and shared opportunity for generations to come,” she added.

The US Mission to Pakistan expressed its appreciation to the Government of Pakistan for supporting the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

Earlier related events in Pakistan included a major Freedom 250 reception at the US Embassy in Islamabad in early June 2026, attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior officials. Chargé d’affaires Natalie Baker hosted that event.