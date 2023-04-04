Donate
US Military Operation Kills Senior ISIS Leader in Syria
Flag of the Islamic State (ISIS).
US Military Operation Kills Senior ISIS Leader in Syria

The Media Line Staff
04/04/2023

A United States military operation has killed a senior leader of the Islamic State. The US Central Command announced in a statement on Tuesday that Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri was killed by its forces in a unilateral strike in Syria the night before. Jabouri was responsible for planning Islamic State attacks in Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS, according to the statement. No civilians were killed or injured in the attack, according to CENTCOM.

Jabouri was responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and also developed the Islamic State’s leadership structure.

“ISIS continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond,” CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla said in the statement. “Though degraded, the group remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East.” The statement also said that Jabouri’s death will “temporarily disrupt the organizations ability to plot external attacks.”

