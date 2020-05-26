Donate
Light Theme
Log In
This aerial photo shows a Russian MiG-29 at Libya’s Al Jufra airfield on May 26. (AFRICOM)
News Updates
Libya
Russia
Pentagon
AFRICOM
combat aircraft
Khalifa Haftar

US Military: Russia Giving Air Support to Libya’s Haftar

The Media Line Staff
05/26/2020

The Pentagon’s Africa Command says that Russia has sent combat aircraft to Libya, where they are being used to provide air support to renegade general Khalifa Haftar, whose forces recently retreated from positions around the capital Tripoli. “Russian military aircraft are likely to provide close air support and offensive fire for the Wagner Group PMC that is supporting the Libyan National Army’s fight against the internationally recognized Government of National Accord,” the Germany-based AFRICOM said in a statement issued on Tuesday. The Russia-based Wagner Group is said to provide the services of what some call private security professionals and what others call mercenaries. Haftar’s Benghazi-based LNA launched an offensive in April 2019 that has taken several cities as well as major oil fields, but not Tripoli, seat of the United Nations-backed GNA. Forces sent by Turkey earlier in the year are said to have helped troops loyal to the GNA in their efforts to brake the offensive. AFRICOM says the Russian fighters reached Libya via Syria, where they were “repainted to camouflage their Russian origin.”

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.