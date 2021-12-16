US Military Shoots Down Drone Near US Base in Syria

The US military shot down a drone that appeared to be threatening its military base in southern Syria. The unmanned aerial systems (UAS) approached the Al-Tanf base on Tuesday evening, NBC News reported, citing the US Central Command. “As one of the UAS continued its course deeper into the At Tanf Deconfliction Zone, it was assessed as demonstrating hostile intent and was shot down,” US Central Command spokesman Capt. Bill Urban said, according to NBC. He did not say if the drones were armed. The base was not damaged and no one was injured in the incident, according to the report.

A second drone that approached the base, left the area. The same base, which is located near the Iraqi and Jordanian borders, was attacked by drone and gunfire in October.

US defense officials said that Iran or Iranian-backed militia groups are suspected of being behind both attacks, according to NBC.