This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Military Shoots Down Drone Near US Base in Syria
Members of the US military's 5th Special Forces Group (A) conducting weapons training during counter ISIS operations at Al Tanf Garrison in southern Syria in this December 2017 photo. (Program Executive Office Soldier via Flickr)
News Updates
Syria
US military
strike military base in Syria

US Military Shoots Down Drone Near US Base in Syria

The Media Line Staff
12/16/2021

The US military shot down a drone that appeared to be threatening its military base in southern Syria. The unmanned aerial systems (UAS) approached the Al-Tanf base on Tuesday evening, NBC News reported, citing the US Central Command. “As one of the UAS continued its course deeper into the At Tanf Deconfliction Zone, it was assessed as demonstrating hostile intent and was shot down,” US Central Command spokesman Capt. Bill Urban said, according to NBC. He did not say if the drones were armed. The base was not damaged and no one was injured in the incident, according to the report.

A second drone that approached the base, left the area.  The same base, which is located near the Iraqi and Jordanian borders, was attacked by drone and gunfire in October.

US defense officials said that Iran or Iranian-backed militia groups are suspected of being behind both attacks, according to NBC.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.