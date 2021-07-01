US Must Commit to Never Leaving Nuclear Deal, Iran Insists

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Majid Takht Ravanchi, told the UN Security Council that the United States will have to commit to never unilaterally pulling out of the nuclear deal signed with the world powers in order for the Islamic Republic to agree to return to compliance.

Ravanchi said that Iran did not begin to violate the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action until on year after the United States left the agreement in 2018 and reinstated crippling sanctions on Iran. He noted that the says that in the case of “a reintroduction or reimposition of the sanctions”, Iran has “the right to cease performing” its commitments “in whole or in part.”

He said that Iran’s response was “applied in a reasonable and incremental manner” in order to “provide more time for common sense to prevail.”

He also said that: “It must be remembered that the JCPOA is not a one-way street. It is founded on two pillars: Iran’s nuclear-related commitments and the reciprocal commitments for the lifting of all UN, EU and U.S. sanctions as well as promoting normal economic and trade relations with Iran.”

Indirect talks to lead to the reentry of the US to the pact and to compliance on the part of Iran have been held since late April in Vienna.