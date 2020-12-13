You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US National Security Adviser Arrives in Israel
US National Security Adviser Robert C. O'Brien presents the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service to Israel's National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat in Jerusalem on Dec. 13, 2020. (US Embassy Jerusalem)
News Updates
Robert O'Brien
Meir Ben-Shabbat

US National Security Adviser Arrives in Israel

The Media Line Staff
12/13/2020

US National Security Adviser Robert C. O’Brien arrived in Israel to meet senior officials in the country, the US embassy in Jerusalem announced. O’Brien met on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, and with his Israeli counterpart, National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat. O’Brien presented Ben-Shabbat with the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service, the highest honorary award given to non-US citizens. The topics discussed at the meetings included regional issues, shared security concerns and the Abraham Accords, the embassy said in a statement. Accompanying O’Brien on his trip to Israel are Chris Liddell, assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for policy coordination; Robert Greenway, deputy assistant to the president and senior director for Middle Eastern and African Affairs; and Maj.-Gen. Miguel Correa, special assistant to the president and senior director for the Middle East and North Africa at the National Security Council. US Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit Israel in January, just days before Joe Biden is sworn in as the next president of the United States, according to reports.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.