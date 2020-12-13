US National Security Adviser Arrives in Israel

US National Security Adviser Robert C. O’Brien arrived in Israel to meet senior officials in the country, the US embassy in Jerusalem announced. O’Brien met on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, and with his Israeli counterpart, National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat. O’Brien presented Ben-Shabbat with the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service, the highest honorary award given to non-US citizens. The topics discussed at the meetings included regional issues, shared security concerns and the Abraham Accords, the embassy said in a statement. Accompanying O’Brien on his trip to Israel are Chris Liddell, assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for policy coordination; Robert Greenway, deputy assistant to the president and senior director for Middle Eastern and African Affairs; and Maj.-Gen. Miguel Correa, special assistant to the president and senior director for the Middle East and North Africa at the National Security Council. US Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit Israel in January, just days before Joe Biden is sworn in as the next president of the United States, according to reports.