US Navy Intercepts Vessel in Gulf of Oman Smuggling Explosives to Yemen

The 5th Fleet of the US Navy intercepted a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman smuggling a large quantity of explosive material from Iran to Yemen, The US Naval Forces Central Command said on Tuesday in a statement. Over 70 tons of ammonium perchlorate, used to make rocket and missile fuel as well as explosives, was found on the vessel, which was transiting along a route that has been used to traffic weapons to the Houthis in Yemen. The vessel was intercepted in international waters by US Coast Guard ship USCGC John Scheuerman (WPC 1146) and guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) on November 8, according to the fifth fleet.

It took a week “to fully search the vessel and verify the type of material found,” the 5th Fleet said in a statement. The search also found more than 100 tons of urea fertilizer. Urea is a chemical compound with agricultural applications that is also known for use as an explosive precursor. Four Yemeni crewmembers were removed from the vessel and repatriated to Yemen. US forces sank the vessel on Sunday.

The direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer of weapons to the Houthis violates United Nations Security Council Resolution 2216 and international law.