This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Navy Seizes Weapons Likely Sent by Iran to Arm Houthis in Yemen
Weapons seized from a stateless fishing vessel in the Arabian Sea are arranged for inventory aboard USS O'Kane's flight deck, Dec. 21, 2021. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elisha Smith/US Navy)
News Updates
Weapons
ship
Iran
YEMEN
US Navy
Houthis

US Navy Seizes Weapons Likely Sent by Iran to Arm Houthis in Yemen

The Media Line Staff
12/23/2021

The US Navy 5th Fleet announced late Wednesday that it had seized a large cache of weapons and ammunition from a stateless fishing ship that was likely smuggling the arms from Iran to supply the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The operation began Monday in the Arabian Sea, off the coasts of Oman and Pakistan. Sailors who boarded the ship found 1,400 Kalashnikov-style rifles and 226,600 rounds of ammunition, which were transferred to the guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane. Five Yemeni crew members who operated the ship will be repatriated, the Navy said. The fishing vessel was sunk. The US has since 2016 repeatedly confiscated weapons that it says Iran is shipping to Yemen, enabling the Houthis to target the Saudi-led military coalition and Saudi Arabia, itself and prolonging the civil war that has killed some 130,000 people and led to conditions widely described as currently the world’s worst humanitarian disaster. Iran denies that it is arming the Houthis. “The direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer of weapons to the Houthis violates UN Security Council resolutions and US sanctions,” the Navy said in a statement.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.