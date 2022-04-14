US Navy Sets Task Force to Prevent Arms Smuggling Around Yemen

The US Navy will establish a multinational task force to prevent arms smuggling as well as drug smuggling and trafficking of people through the waters around Yemen including the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The naval patrols are also meant to prevent attacks, specifically by the Houthi rebels, on vessels traveling these waters which are a main thoroughfare for global trade.

The task force will begin operating on Sunday, 5th Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Brad Cooper announced on Wednesday. The US Navy’s 5th Fleet is based in the waters of the Middle East. Iran allegedly has sent weapons to the Houthis via the Red Sea.

Naval patrols from the task force are expected to prevent the Houthis from obtaining the weapons they need to launch air raids on targets in Saudi Arabia and on US forces stationed in Gulf countries.