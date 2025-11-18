Donate
US Nixes Washington Visit by Lebanese General Amid Concerns Over Hezbollah Disarmament 
Lebanese Army riot-control forces fire to disperse a Hezbollah-organized rally blocking the road to Beirut International Airport on Feb.15, 2025. (IBRAHIM AMRO/AFP via Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
11/18/2025

The United States has halted a planned visit by Lebanese Armed Forces commander Gen. Rodolphe Haykal, signaling growing impatience in Washington over Lebanon’s stalled efforts to rein in Hezbollah. Several Lebanese broadcasters said the decision was delivered shortly before Haykal was due to depart, ending plans for meetings with senior US officials and a reception at Lebanon’s embassy in Washington. 

The cancellation may be viewed as an obstacle to the Lebanese army’s request for resources to sustain its operations.  

Lebanon’s MTV reported that American officials were particularly troubled by a recent army communiqué that faulted Israel, rather than Hezbollah, for rising tensions in the border region. According to the network, the matter was raised with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and future US assistance could hinge on the army’s forthcoming positions, especially on disarmament matters. 

The disputed army statement followed an incident in which Israeli forces fired warning shots near UNIFIL peacekeepers operating in poor visibility. The Lebanese army said the incident reflected “ongoing violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty,” adding that it was working with “friendly nations” to halt what it termed Israeli escalations. The Israel Defense Forces said the fire was aimed at two unidentified figures and not directed at UN personnel. 

On Sunday, Beirut lodged a formal protest at the UN over Israel’s construction of a new concrete barrier along the southern frontier, a move Lebanon argues exceeds the Blue Line. 

Israeli defense officials say Hezbollah has rebuilt parts of its Radwan Forces deployment between the border and the Litani River, resuming activity in heavily populated towns despite ceasefire restrictions. Israeli assessments continue to point to extensive Hezbollah weapons-production sites, including facilities in the Bekaa Valley. Officials warn that the group retains large rocket stockpiles and has upgraded several launch systems into precision-guided platforms. 

