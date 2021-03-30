Happy Holidays!

We hope you will support The Media Line (TML) this holiday season. TML is known for truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our Press and Policy Student Program, TML provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.
These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.
Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
US Offers $10 Million Reward for Hizbullah Operative
US Offers $10 Million Reward for Hizbullah Operative

The Media Line Staff
03/30/2021

The United States is offering an up to $10 million reward for information leading to the location or identification of Salim Jamil Ayyash, a senior Hizbullah operative working in the group’s assassination unit. The US State Department announced on Monday that it is also offering the reward for information “leading to preventing him from engaging in an act of international terrorism against a US person or US property.”

On December 11, 2020, an international tribunal sentenced Ayyash in absentia to five concurrent sentences of life imprisonment on terrorism-related charges pertaining to the February 2005 suicide truck bombing in Beirut that killed Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri. The attack also killed 21 others and wounded 226.

Ayyah, 57, has lived in areas throughout Lebanon and is believed to be hiding somewhere in the country, under the protection of Hizbullah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

