US Offers Iran 15-Point Ceasefire Plan as Fighting Rages On, Pakistani Officials Report

A US ceasefire proposal has been delivered to Iran through Pakistan, outlining a 15-point framework aimed at ending the war, Pakistani officials told the Associated Press on Wednesday, as ongoing attacks and troop deployments signaled no immediate slowdown in hostilities.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the plan covers a range of issues, including sanctions relief, civilian nuclear cooperation, limits on Iran’s nuclear activities, oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency, restrictions on missile capabilities, and guarantees for shipping access through the Strait of Hormuz.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that Iran has put forward its own ceasefire terms. The proposal includes demands for reparations linked to the US-Israeli bombing campaign, the closure of US military bases in the Persian Gulf, and a halt to Israeli operations against Hezbollah.

Even as President Trump announced a postponement of strikes on Iranian energy facilities on Monday and a willingness to engage in talks, an increasing number of US troops are being sent to the region. At least 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division are expected to deploy to the Middle East in the coming days. In parallel, the Pentagon is sending two Marine units that together will contribute about 5,000 Marines and thousands of sailors.

Iran signaled it is not taking part in talks with Washington as it continues launching missiles. On Wednesday, Iranian forces carried out additional strikes against Israel and locations across the Persian Gulf region. One attack ignited a large fire at Kuwait International Airport, with black smoke visible rising into the air.

Additionally, Iran continues to block the Strait of Hormuz a critical maritime route that carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply, contributing to rising energy prices and volatility in global markets.