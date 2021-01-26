This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Official to Visit Sudan, Day After First Israeli Lawmaker’s Official Visit
(Pixabay)
News Updates
Sudan
official visit

US Official to Visit Sudan, Day After First Israeli Lawmaker’s Official Visit

The Media Line Staff
01/26/2021

Amb. Andrew Young, deputy to the commander of US Africa Command, will be the first US military official to visit Sudan since its removal from the United States’ State Sponsors of Terror list.

Young, the deputy for civil-military engagement, is scheduled to arrive Tuesday for a two-day visit and is expected to meet with key figures in Sudan’s transitional government, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Abd al-Fattah Al-Burhan, head of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, the body currently ruling the country, Al-Arabiya reported. The ambassador will reportedly discuss improving Sudan’s defensive capabilities, as well as improving regional stability.

Former President Trump removed Sudan from the terror-sponsor list in December 2020, after Sudan agreed to compensate the victims of the 1998 twin bombings of US embassies in Africa. This change also has been tied to the country’s recent normalization agreement with Israel, and comes after more than two decades during which the country was under sanctions for its alleged support of terrorism.

On Monday, Israel’s Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen led an official Israeli delegation to Sudan to discuss moving forward on the U.S.-brokered normalization deal announced in October. It is the first official visit to Sudan by an Israeli lawmaker, according to Israeli news reports.  The delegation met with Sudanese officials to discuss diplomatic and security issues, as well as economic cooperation, Cohen said in a statement. Sudan did not comment on the reports.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.