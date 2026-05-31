US Officials Praise Pakistan’s Role in Regional Mediation and Peace Efforts 

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio in Washington, according to an official statement by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement said both sides discussed a broad range of bilateral, regional, and global issues during what was described as a warm and cordial meeting.

They noted with satisfaction the positive trajectory of Pakistan–US relations over the past year and agreed to further expand cooperation in trade, investment, culture, counter-terrorism, and security.

During the talks, Dar expressed appreciation for what he described as US President Donald Trump’s commitment to global peace initiatives, including support for a US–Iran ceasefire and the dispatch of a high-level delegation led by Vice President J.D. Vance to Pakistan for the Islamabad peace talks.

Rubio acknowledged Pakistan’s diplomatic and mediatory efforts, and encouraged continued coordination between Islamabad and Washington. Both sides expressed confidence that sustained engagement would contribute to peace and stability in the region.

He wrote on his X account “We agreed upon the importance of working together to further strengthen a meaningful partnership for better security and more prosperity for our two nations.”

The Pakistani foreign minister also thanked the Trump administration for its role in de-escalating tensions between Pakistan and India last year, which he said helped avert a wider conflict between the two nuclear-armed states.

He also raised concerns over the alleged use of Afghan territory by terrorist groups against Pakistan, stressing the need for stronger counter-terrorism cooperation.

Meanwhile, the United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared Saturday that an “unexpected development and a true friendship” is flourishing between Washington and Islamabad, heavily praising Pakistan’s pivotal role in regional mediation and de-escalation.

Speaking during a high-profile question-and-answer session at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, the premier Asia-Pacific defense summit organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, a leading global authority on military strategy and geopolitical conflict, Hegseth explicitly credited Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership for their diplomatic interventions.

He singled out Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

“I mentioned India here, but I very easily could have mentioned Pakistan and the role that the field marshal and the prime minister are playing in peace negotiations,” Hegseth said, responding to queries regarding regional security. “I think an unexpected development and a true friendship [is] developing there, which I think is important.”