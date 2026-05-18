US Officials Urged UAE To Take Control of Lavan Island – Report

US officials close to President Donald Trump have encouraged the United Arab Emirates to seize Iran’s Lavan Island, The Telegraph reported, amid expanding security coordination between the UAE, Israel, and the United States.

The reported proposal would place Emirati forces on the front line rather than deploying American troops directly into combat.

A former senior US security official told The Telegraph that figures within Trump’s circle urged the UAE to “Go take ’em!” in reference to the Iranian island.

Lavan Island is considered a strategic Iranian position near the Strait of Hormuz and plays a major role in Iran’s oil and gas infrastructure. Sources told the Telegraph that the island was also targeted in covert Emirati military operations earlier in April. Abu Dhabi has not confirmed those reports.

According to The Telegraph, the UAE also attempted to bring Saudi Arabia and Qatar into joint counterattacks against Iran during the early stages of the war, although those efforts reportedly did not succeed.

The remarks concerning Lavan Island also come as Israel and the United States are extending strategic cooperation with the UAE after the recent conflict, during which the Gulf state was targeted by 2,800 Iranian missiles and drones.

The developments follow a public disagreement after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that a “secret meeting” had taken place with Emirati officials. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs quickly denied the claim, saying relations with Israel are conducted transparently and not through clandestine channels.

Despite the public dispute, security coordination between Israel and the UAE has reportedly continued, including the deployment of Israeli Iron Dome batteries to the UAE.