US Opposes ICC Court Decision, Harris Tells Netanyahu

Israel’s Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke Thursday evening with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

During the telephone conversation, Harris reiterated US opposition to the International Criminal Court’s “attempts to exercise its jurisdiction over Israeli personnel” by opening an investigation into Israeli war crimes in the Palestinian territories, the White House said in a statement.

Netanyahu and Harris also agreed to establish a joint team to advance cooperation in technological research and development, and efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Harris also “emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. She expressed strong support for Israel’s recent groundbreaking normalization agreements with countries in the Arab and Muslim world, and stressed the importance of advancing peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians alike,” the statement said.

Netanyahu said that intelligence and security cooperation would continue to be strengthened and added that as prime minister of Israel he was totally committed to preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons designed to destroy Israel,” according to a readout of the conversation by the prime minister’s office.