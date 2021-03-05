Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Opposes ICC Court Decision, Harris Tells Netanyahu
US Senator Kamala Harris speaking at the California Democratic Party State Convention in San Francisco, June 1, 2019. (Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Kamala Harris
Binyamin Netanyahu
ICC

US Opposes ICC Court Decision, Harris Tells Netanyahu

The Media Line Staff
03/05/2021

Israel’s Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke Thursday evening with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

During the telephone conversation, Harris reiterated US opposition to the International Criminal Court’s “attempts to exercise its jurisdiction over Israeli personnel” by opening an investigation into Israeli war crimes in the Palestinian territories, the White House said in a statement.

Netanyahu and Harris also agreed to establish a joint team to advance cooperation in technological research and development, and efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Harris also “emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. She expressed strong support for Israel’s recent groundbreaking normalization agreements with countries in the Arab and Muslim world, and stressed the importance of advancing peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians alike,” the statement said.

Netanyahu said that intelligence and security cooperation would continue to be strengthened and added that as prime minister of Israel he was totally committed to preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons designed to destroy Israel,” according to a readout of the conversation by the prime minister’s office.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.