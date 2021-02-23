US ‘Outraged’ by Rocket Attacks on Forces in Iraq

The United States said it was “outraged” by the latest attack on US forces and diplomats in Iraq. The rocket attack on Monday was the third in just over a week targeting US troops, contractors and diplomats in the Green Zone. At least two rockets hit the Green Zone on Monday but caused no casualties. An attack late last week on the Erbil International Airport compound killed a contractor working with US forces at the military base there.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price during a news briefing on Monday afternoon told reporters that the rockets used in the attacks are Iranian-made and Iranian-supplied.

He said the US would respond when and where it wants. “When it comes to our response, we will respond in a way that’s calculated, within our own timetable, and using a mix of tools at a time and place of our choosing, as you’ve heard me say before. What we will not do is lash out and risk an escalation that plays into the hands of Iran and contributes to their attempts to further destabilize Iraq. You have also heard me say that any response will be done in coordination with our Iraqi partners and in coordination with the coalition as well,” Price said.