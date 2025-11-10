US Presses Israel To Allow Negotiated Exit for Hamas Operatives Trapped in Rafah Tunnels

The United States has intensified pressure on Israel to approve a negotiated arrangement for roughly 200 Hamas operatives cornered inside tunnel networks in Rafah, urging Jerusalem to permit their departure rather than seek their elimination, Israeli officials said Monday. The issue dominated high-level discussions during Jared Kushner’s visit, as Washington attempts to stabilize the fragile ceasefire tied to President Donald Trump’s regional framework.

One proposal being circulated would require the operatives to lay down their weapons, surrender, and accept either deportation or a form of clemency while the tunnel system is destroyed. Israeli sources said the idea gained traction only after the return of Lt. Hadar Goldin’s remains on Sunday, with American officials believing the development gives Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu additional political space to consider a negotiated outcome.

Kushner, a central architect of the ceasefire deal, met Netanyahu and senior defense officials in Jerusalem. An Israeli official described the conversations as intense and told Ynet that the administration was applying “a lot of pressure” to reach a non-military resolution. “Under these circumstances, it is hard to see Israel simply eliminating them,” the official said, adding that some in the security establishment believe the matter “could be resolved through an agreement.”

US officials have openly stated in recent days that they favor granting the operatives safe passage, arguing that the question of Rafah could jeopardize the broader ceasefire. Mediating countries share those concerns, warning that an Israeli attempt to capture or kill the group could destabilize the deal.

A senior Turkish official claimed Ankara helped “successfully facilitate the return of Hadar Goldin after 11 years” and is now working to arrange the “safe passage” of those still inside the Jenina tunnel enclave. Israeli intelligence rejects Turkey’s description of the group as civilians, insisting they are Hamas operatives located on the Israeli-controlled side of the Yellow Line. Israeli officials also say Turkey earlier encouraged Hamas to delay releasing Goldin’s body in hopes of trading it for the trapped operatives—an arrangement Israel refused.