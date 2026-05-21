US Presses Palestinians To Drop UN General Assembly Vice Presidency Bid – Report

The United States has instructed its diplomatic mission in Jerusalem to press the Palestinian leadership to withdraw its candidacy for a vice presidency of the United Nations General Assembly, according to a State Department cable cited by The Guardian.

A May 19 cable, obtained by the newspaper, said the US embassy in Jerusalem was directed to deliver a formal protest to Palestinian Authority officials demanding that the candidacy be withdrawn by May 22. The document warned that “consequences will follow” if the bid remains in place.

According to the report, Washington linked the issue to broader disputes involving Palestinian diplomatic initiatives and financial matters. The cable stated that Palestinians would make no progress in recovering tax and customs revenue withheld by Israel unless they “engage in good faith without internationalizing disagreements in courts.”

Those revenues account for 60% of the Palestinian Authority’s income. The funds have been largely withheld since the Gaza war began in October 2023 under policies implemented by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

The document also referred to earlier US pressure surrounding leadership roles at the United Nations. It praised Palestinian envoy Riyad Mansour for withdrawing his candidacy for president of the General Assembly in February following American lobbying efforts. The cable said Mansour had “understood the gravity of the issue and intended to be constructive.”

Palestinians are running as part of a four-member Asia-Pacific slate for vice-presidential positions at the General Assembly. While the role is considered less powerful than the presidency, the cable noted that vice presidents may be called upon to oversee assembly meetings.

“In a worst case scenario, the next PGA [president of the general assembly] might assist the Palestinians in presiding over high-profile sessions related to the Middle East or during UNGA81 high-level week,” the cable stated, referring to meetings and speeches planned for September in New York.

The communication also said the Palestinian candidacy “undermines President Trump’s Comprehensive Plan,” referencing the US-supported Gaza ceasefire initiative and the Board of Peace.

“To be clear. We will hold the PA responsible if the Palestinian delegation does not withdraw its VPGA candidacy, and consequences will follow,” the cable stated.

The document additionally referenced the temporary revocation of visas for Palestinian officials ahead of last August’s UN summit week before the restrictions were later lifted. “It would be unfortunate to have to revisit any available options,” the cable said.

US officials declined to comment on The Guardian’s report.