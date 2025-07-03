US Pushes Forward Israel-Approved Gaza Deal as Hamas Reviews Terms

A revised ceasefire proposal brokered by the United States could represent a major step toward halting the conflict in Gaza, as Hamas appears receptive to the terms. The plan, which Israel has accepted, involves phased hostage releases, expanded humanitarian aid, and ongoing negotiations toward a permanent end to hostilities. Hamas is currently reviewing the proposal and is expected to issue an official response by Friday.

According to sources familiar with the details, the framework would see Hamas release 10 hostages and 18 bodies of deceased captives over 60 days, in return for the gradual release of Palestinian prisoners and increased aid into Gaza. The agreement includes five phases and aims to reduce the political spectacle of previous exchanges by discouraging publicized ceremonies.

A key aspect of the plan is a set of stronger assurances from the US. Officials say that even if a final peace deal is not reached within 60 days, the ceasefire would remain in effect so long as negotiations continue in good faith. “President Donald Trump is expected to announce the agreement once both parties approve it,” said a US official. He would also serve as the plan’s sponsor and guarantor.

Talks have gained momentum after Hamas indicated satisfaction with the US guarantees. A Saudi news outlet reported that the group saw no major changes from a previous version but welcomed the clarified commitments regarding ceasefire continuity.

On the Israeli side, the government is preparing for proximity talks in Cairo or Doha, contingent on Hamas’ acceptance. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government would retain control over the list of hostages to be released, prioritizing those in dire medical or psychological condition.

Still, unresolved issues remain. Israel has not altered its stance demanding Hamas be disarmed and excluded from future governance in Gaza, a demand Hamas has refused. Questions also persist around aid distribution, particularly Hamas’ opposition to the US-funded Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.