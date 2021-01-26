This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Puts on Hold, Will Review Houthi Terror Designation
Supporters of Yemen’s Houthi rebels are shown in 2015 protesting against Saudi airstrikes on the capital Sanaa. (Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Houthis
YEMEN
terror

US Puts on Hold, Will Review Houthi Terror Designation

The Media Line Staff
01/26/2021

The United States has put on hold the ban on doing business with or providing support to the Houthi movement in Yemen, as the government reviews the designation made on the last full day of the Trump Administration of the Houthis as a “foreign terrorist organization.”

Humanitarian aid organizations had expressed concern that it would hinder its aid efforts in Yemen, which has been involved in a years-long civil war.

The Houthis control the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and the north of the country.

The terror designation froze any US-related assets owned by the Houthis, banned Americans from doing business with them and made it a crime to provide support or resources to the movement. The stay of the ban will last until February 26.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Yemeni Houthi supporters marched in Sanaa on Monday to protest the terror organization designation.

This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.